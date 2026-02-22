Mario Hermoso headshot

Mario Hermoso News: Starting in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hermoso (foot) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Cremonese.

Hermoso returned Sunday and is ready for the start immediately, ending his two-game absence. With 16 starts in 18 appearances this season, the defender should remain in this role in most games moving forward, starting alongside Evan N'Dicka and Gianluca Mancini.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
