Mario Hermoso News: Starting in defense
Hermoso (foot) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Cremonese.
Hermoso returned Sunday and is ready for the start immediately, ending his two-game absence. With 16 starts in 18 appearances this season, the defender should remain in this role in most games moving forward, starting alongside Evan N'Dicka and Gianluca Mancini.
