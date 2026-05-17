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Mario Hermoso News: Takes two shots versus Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Hermoso generated two shots (zero on goal), one interception and one clearance and won one tackle in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Lazio.

Hermoso picked up a small amount of stats across the board defensively and was a decent presence on the opposing box as well. He has put up at least one clearance in eight rounds in a row, amassing 26, helping keep three clean sheets and adding 11 tackles (six won), five interceptions and 11 shots (three on target), with two goals and two assists over that span.

Mario Hermoso
Roma
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