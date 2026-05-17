Mario Hermoso News: Takes two shots versus Lazio
Hermoso generated two shots (zero on goal), one interception and one clearance and won one tackle in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Lazio.
Hermoso picked up a small amount of stats across the board defensively and was a decent presence on the opposing box as well. He has put up at least one clearance in eight rounds in a row, amassing 26, helping keep three clean sheets and adding 11 tackles (six won), five interceptions and 11 shots (three on target), with two goals and two assists over that span.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Hermoso See More