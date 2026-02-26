Mario Lemina headshot

Mario Lemina News: Helps the defense in Juventus bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Lemina created one scoring chance and had three tackles (one won), seven clearances and three interceptions in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Juventus.

Lemina tried to protect the backline with his physicality in the midfield and recorded a new season high in clearances. He has tallied multiple interceptions in his last three displays, racking eight and adding six tackles (three won), 11 clearances and two shots (one on target) over that span.

Mario Lemina
Galatasaray
