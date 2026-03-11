Mario Lemina News: Nets in win
Lemina scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Liverpool.
Lemina got off to a dream start during Tuesday's clash, scoring early in the match. The midfielder then was able to sit on the lead and sit back for the remainder of the match. There's going to be a hard second leg at Anfield, but it was a perfect start for Lemina and co.
