Mario Lemina headshot

Mario Lemina News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Lemina will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of three yellow cards in the Champions League.

Lemina accumulated three yellow cards in the Champions League and will be suspended for the first leg clash against Juventus on Tuesday. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter in the midfield for the Lions, with Lucas Torreira likely starting in his spot against the Old Lady.

Mario Lemina
Galatasaray
