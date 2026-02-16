Mario Lemina News: Set for suspension
Lemina will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of three yellow cards in the Champions League.
Lemina accumulated three yellow cards in the Champions League and will be suspended for the first leg clash against Juventus on Tuesday. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter in the midfield for the Lions, with Lucas Torreira likely starting in his spot against the Old Lady.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Lemina See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17December 16, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17December 16, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 11, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 10, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15December 5, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Lemina See More