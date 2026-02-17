Mario Lemina News: Suspension served
Lemina will be available for the return match of the Champions League knockout clash against Juventus following his ban in the initial leg.
Lemina could regain a starting spot in holding midfield for future contests, although he'll have to contend with Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara, both of whom did a good job in the first leg against the Italian club. During his previous six UCL appearances in the 2025/26 season, Lemina provided an assist while averaging 41.5 accurate passes and 4.7 balls recovered per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Lemina See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17December 16, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17December 16, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 11, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 10, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15December 5, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Lemina See More