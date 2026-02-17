Mario Lemina News: Suspension served

Lemina will be available for the return match of the Champions League knockout clash against Juventus following his ban in the initial leg.

Lemina could regain a starting spot in holding midfield for future contests, although he'll have to contend with Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara, both of whom did a good job in the first leg against the Italian club. During his previous six UCL appearances in the 2025/26 season, Lemina provided an assist while averaging 41.5 accurate passes and 4.7 balls recovered per game.