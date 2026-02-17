Mario Lemina headshot

Mario Lemina News: Suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Lemina will be available for the return match of the Champions League knockout clash against Juventus following his ban in the initial leg.

Lemina could regain a starting spot in holding midfield for future contests, although he'll have to contend with Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara, both of whom did a good job in the first leg against the Italian club. During his previous six UCL appearances in the 2025/26 season, Lemina provided an assist while averaging 41.5 accurate passes and 4.7 balls recovered per game.

Mario Lemina
Galatasaray
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Lemina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Lemina See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 16, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 16, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 11, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 10, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 5, 2024