Mario Martin Injury: Ruled out of Conference League playoff

Martin (undisclosed) is a late absence for Thursday's Conference League playoff first leg against Partizan due to a quad injury suffered against Alaves, the club announced.

Martin started that La Liga opener at Mendizorroza but was substituted in the 66th minute by Alberto Risco, with his recovery timeline still to be determined. His absence is a blow for coach Jose Bordalas ahead of a tie that will decide Getafe's path into the competition's main phase, leaving the manager without an option in central midfield for the visit of Partizan to the Coliseum.