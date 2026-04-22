Mario Martin Injury: Suffers potential muscle injury
Martin left the field with an apparent hamstring problem in Wednesday's visit to Real Sociedad.
Martin is now questionable for the next clash against Barcelona, although it's unclear if he actually sustained a considerable issue. The midfielder moved into a starting spot after making an all-around impact as a substitute in previous games. However, Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri could cover holding midfield duties if Martin is ruled out due to the injury.
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