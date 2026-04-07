Mario Martin News: Assists in Sunday's win

Martin assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Athletic.

Martin recorded his first assist of the season Sunday as he set up Martin Satriano's goal in the 90th minute to seal up the victory. It marked his third goal contribution of the season and his first since Oct. 31. He also won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his 23 minutes off the bench.