Mario Martin News: Available against Barcelona
Martin (hamstring) has been cleared fit and is available for Saturday's clash against Barcelona, according to ARA.
Martin had been withdrawn during Wednesday's visit to Real Sociedad with apparent hamstring discomfort, raising concerns over his availability for the weekend. The midfielder started the last game but was mainly a bench option this season behind Luis Milla or Mauro Arambarri, therefore his return to the squad is unlikely to impact the starting XI.
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