Mario Martin News: Box-to-box performance

Mario Martin led the Valladolid attack Saturday with two shots on goal, though he was unable to convert either in a 1-0 loss at the hands of Celta Vigo. The midfielder was a force in the center of the park, leading his team with five tackles (four won) while also contributing one interception and two clearances. Overall, Martin has supplied one assist and not scored through 23 La Liga appearances (16 starts).