Mario Martin headshot

Mario Martin News: Box-to-box performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Mario Martin had two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Celta Vigo.

Mario Martin led the Valladolid attack Saturday with two shots on goal, though he was unable to convert either in a 1-0 loss at the hands of Celta Vigo. The midfielder was a force in the center of the park, leading his team with five tackles (four won) while also contributing one interception and two clearances. Overall, Martin has supplied one assist and not scored through 23 La Liga appearances (16 starts).

Mario Martin
Valladolid
