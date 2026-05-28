Mario Martin News: Purchase option triggered

Martin has been permanently signed by Getafe from Real Madrid after the club exercised their purchase option, tying the midfielder to the club until June 2030, the club announced.

Martin joined on loan last summer and quickly established himself as an important piece of coach Jose Bordalas' setup, contributing four goals and two assists across 37 official appearances in La Liga and the Copa del Rey throughout the campaign. Martin has now accumulated 67 Primera Division appearances at just 22 years old and is a regular presence in Spain's U21 national team setup, cementing his status as one of the most promising young midfielders in Spanish football. Getafe expressed their delight at securing his long-term future, with the club backing one of their standout performers of the season to continue his development at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez for the next four years.