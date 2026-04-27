Mario Martin headshot

Mario Martin News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Martin will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga.

Martin picked up his 10th yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. The attacking midfielder has been a regular starter in the midfield for Getafe this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Adrian Liso likely getting a larger role during his absence.

Mario Martin
Getafe
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