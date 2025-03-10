Fantasy Soccer
Mario Martin News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Martin is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Martin has cleared his ban due to yellow cards accumulation, with the midfielder set to return in their next contest against Celta Vigo on Saturday. He has been the regular starter this season but is now facing the competition of Florian Grillitsch in the midfield, making unsure his potential start on Saturday.

