Mario Pasalic News: Bags consolation goal against Bayern Munich

Pasalic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), two tackles (zero won) and one chance created in Tuesday's 6-1 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

Pasalic filled in again for Ederson (thigh) and netted the final goal of the game by bungling it across the line from inside the six-yard box on a late counter. He has hit the net thrice in the last five matches. He has created at least one chance in four consecutive fixtures, amassing eight key passes and adding five shots (three on target), four crosses (one accurate) and five tackles (three won) through that stretch.