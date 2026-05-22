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Mario Pasalic News: Busy offensively versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Pasalic had six shots (zero on goal), one clearance and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

Pasalic drew just his second start in the last three months, as the coach mixed things up in the last round, and he unusually paced his team in attempts, setting a new season high, but his aim was off. He has been somewhat productive in a rotational role, tallying six goals, five assists, 37 shots (13 on target) and 45 key passes in 42 appearances (27 starts) across all competitions.

Mario Pasalic
Atalanta
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