Mario Pasalic News: Delivers one assist off bench
Pasalic assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Monday's 3-0 victory versus Lecce.
Pasalic came on in the 63rd minute in Monday's 3-0 win over Lecce, providing an assist for Giacomo Raspadori to help seal the result while adding three key passes. The midfielder has now made back-to-back appearances off the bench and is likely to maintain that role following Ederson's return, though he continues to show he can make an impact in limited minutes.
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