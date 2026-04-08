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Mario Pasalic News: Delivers one assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 9:29am

Pasalic assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Monday's 3-0 victory versus Lecce.

Pasalic came on in the 63rd minute in Monday's 3-0 win over Lecce, providing an assist for Giacomo Raspadori to help seal the result while adding three key passes. The midfielder has now made back-to-back appearances off the bench and is likely to maintain that role following Ederson's return, though he continues to show he can make an impact in limited minutes.

Mario Pasalic
Atalanta
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