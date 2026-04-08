Mario Pasalic News: Delivers one assist off bench

Pasalic assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Monday's 3-0 victory versus Lecce.

Pasalic came on in the 63rd minute in Monday's 3-0 win over Lecce, providing an assist for Giacomo Raspadori to help seal the result while adding three key passes. The midfielder has now made back-to-back appearances off the bench and is likely to maintain that role following Ederson's return, though he continues to show he can make an impact in limited minutes.