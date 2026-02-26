Mario Pasalic headshot

Mario Pasalic News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Pasalic scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Pasalic would find a goal for the second match in a row, as he would score in the 57th minute after also scoring against Napoli on Sunday. That said, this marks only his second UCL goal of the season, still without an assist. However, he's up to three goals and three assists in league play.

Mario Pasalic
Atalanta
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Pasalic
