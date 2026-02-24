Mario Pasalic News: Scores header in win

Pasalic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Napoli.

Pasalic's headed effort marked Atalanta's first goal Sunday en route to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Napoli. The midfielder led the team with three shot attempts (one on goal) and tracked back to contribute two interceptions and two clearances to the defensive effort. Pasalic has played the full 90 minutes in each of his last three appearances (all competitions).