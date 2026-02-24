Mario Pasalic headshot

Mario Pasalic News: Scores header in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Pasalic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Napoli.

Pasalic's headed effort marked Atalanta's first goal Sunday en route to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Napoli. The midfielder led the team with three shot attempts (one on goal) and tracked back to contribute two interceptions and two clearances to the defensive effort. Pasalic has played the full 90 minutes in each of his last three appearances (all competitions).

Mario Pasalic
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Pasalic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mario Pasalic See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
112 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025