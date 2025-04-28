Mario Pasalic News: Serviceable in Lecce meeting

Pasalic drew one foul and recorded two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

Pasalic got the nod over Charles De Ketelaere, who's slumping, making the nod for the third straight match and putting up okay numbers on offense. He has logged at least one shot in four of his last five appearances, totaling six (four on target) and notching four chances created, five crosses (two accurate) and two tackles (one won), scoring once.