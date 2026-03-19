Mario Pasalic News: Sets up teammate in Bayern Munich game

Pasalic assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), three tackles (one won) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

Pasalic teed up Lazar Samardzic thanks to a flick-on on a corner kick, tallying his four assists of the year. He notched the previous one in early February. He has started in eight games in a row while Atalanta were navigating multiple absences, but Ederson, Giacomo Raspadori and Charles De Ketelaere have all recovered, so his playing time could be more consistent going forward. He has scored three goals and added 11 shots (six on target), nine key passes and 12 tackles (six won) over that span.