Mario Sauer News: Clears suspension
Sauer has served his one-game league ban and is consequently eligible for future fixtures.
Sauer was unavailable in the week 33 clash with Lyon, before which he had featured almost exclusively as a substitute. Given that situation, his value may continue to be limited in upcoming matches. The midfielder could still earn some minutes in the competition with Alexis Vossah, Cristian Casseres and Pape Demba Diop.
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