Mario Sauer News: Loaned to Kaiserslautern

Sauer has joined 1. FC Kaiserslautern on loan from Toulouse, with an option to buy, the club announced.

Sauer arrived at Toulouse in summer 2025 from Slovan Bratislava youth side MSK Zilina and made 29 appearances but nine of them were starts, but the loan gives him a chance to get regular minutes in Bundesliga 2 as he continues developing his technical quality and creativity in midfield.