Mario Sauer News: Scores off bench
Sauer scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Metz.
Sauer has been a regular substitute since February, with all but one of Toulouse's seven post-January games including an appearance on his part. The reserve's latest goal marks his first this season, and at minimum, he hopes to maintain a regular role with Toulouse for the remaining campaign.
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