Mario Sauer News: Will miss one game
Sauer is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.
Sauer picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Lyon on May 10. The TeFeCe midfielder has been only a bench option for the club this season, therefore his absence will not force any reshuffle in the starting XI.
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