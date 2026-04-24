Marius Broholm Injury: Suffers quadriceps injury

Broholm (quadriceps) is ruled out for the time being due to injury, according to coach Bruno Genesio.

Broholm's absence is a limited blow for Lille given his peripheral role this season, having managed just 38 minutes of action since early February. The Danish forward has mainly been operating as a depth option off the bench, so his unavailability does not disrupt the starting lineup as the Dogues push through the final stretch of what has been a significant campaign.