Marius Broholm headshot

Marius Broholm Injury: Suffers quadriceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Broholm (quadriceps) is ruled out for the time being due to injury, according to coach Bruno Genesio.

Broholm's absence is a limited blow for Lille given his peripheral role this season, having managed just 38 minutes of action since early February. The Danish forward has mainly been operating as a depth option off the bench, so his unavailability does not disrupt the starting lineup as the Dogues push through the final stretch of what has been a significant campaign.

Marius Broholm
Lille
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