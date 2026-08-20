Marius Broholm News: Loaned to FC Utrecht

Broholm has joined Eredivisie side FC Utrecht on loan through the end of the 2026-27 season, the club announced.

Broholm joined Lille last summer from Rosenborg and made 14 appearances across all competitions in the first half of the season, scoring twice as a left footed winger. The 21-year-old, capped at the Under-21 level for Norway, is expected to gain regular playing time in the Netherlands as he continues his development away from Lille. His move to Utrecht gives him a fresh platform to build on the early promise he showed in Ligue 1.