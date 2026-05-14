Marius Broholm News: Trains fully, option Sunday
Broholm (quadriceps) returned to team training and will be an option for Sunday's season finale against Auxerre, the club posted.
Broholm had been ruled out since mid-February with a quadriceps issue, but his swift return to the training pitch is an encouraging development heading into the final fixture of Lille's season. The forward has mainly been a depth option off the bench this campaign and figures to ease back in from that role rather than pushing for a starting spot, but his availability gives coach Bruno Genesio a useful option to call upon for the Auxerre clash.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now