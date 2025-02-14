Fantasy Soccer
Marius Bulter headshot

Marius Bulter Injury: Ill for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Butler is out for Sunday's match due to an illness, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Marius called in sick today."

Butler is not an option for Sunday, with the attacker missing out due to an illness. This will force a change for the club, as he is a regular starter, with Dennis Geiger or Gift Orban as replacements. This is a minor injury, so he will likely be expected to return in the club's next contest.

