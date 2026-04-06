Marius Bulter News: Adds assist

Bulter assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bulter created only one chance during Sunday's draw, but it proved to be important in the two-all draw. The winger didn't take any shots and his only cross was poor. Bulter made the most of his limited chances to get forward, earning an assist in the draw. He will need to be efficient to continue earning goal contributions.