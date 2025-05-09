Marius Bulter News: Involved in both Hoffenheim goals

Bulter had an assist and scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing eight times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Friday's 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.

Bulter set up Pavel Kaderabek in the 34th minute before scoring himself in the 84th while leading Hoffenheim in shots and crosses. Bulter has three goal involvements to go along with eight shots, 12 crosses and three chances created over his last two appearances.