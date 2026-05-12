Marius Bulter News: Nets equalizer on Sunday

Bulter scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss against FC Heidenheim.

Bulter equalized in the 10th minute, assisted by Tom Krauss. Bulter recorded 22 passes and also made a clearance and an interception. He has now scored in back-to-back games for the second time this campaign and has reached nine goal contributions for the season.