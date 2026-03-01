Marius Bulter News: Notches three crosses
Bulter generated three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 loss to FC Augsburg.
Butler was back in the starting XI after he was a bench option in his last outing, continuing a rotational role with 14 starts in 22 appearances this season. He continues a brutal streak of not earning a goal contribution since Nov. 22, which comes despite still having three goals and three assists this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marius Bulter See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2August 22, 2023
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin Single Game TargetsMay 21, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin v. Union Berlin Showdown PreviewMay 20, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich at Union BerlinMay 16, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marius Bulter See More