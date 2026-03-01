Marius Bulter headshot

Marius Bulter News: Notches three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Bulter generated three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 loss to FC Augsburg.

Butler was back in the starting XI after he was a bench option in his last outing, continuing a rotational role with 14 starts in 22 appearances this season. He continues a brutal streak of not earning a goal contribution since Nov. 22, which comes despite still having three goals and three assists this season.

Marius Bulter
1. FC Köln
