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Marius Bulter News: Scores against Union Berlin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Bulter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Union Berlin.

Bulter opened the scoring through a great shot to the top left angle of the goal after 33 minutes of play Saturday. The veteran added unusual defensive production, tying his season-high count of four clearances. He has now tallied four goals and four assists across 30 Bundesliga matches played this campaign, with six of those contributions coming in his last eight outings.

Marius Bulter
1. FC Köln
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