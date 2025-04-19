Marius Bulter News: Scores on Saturday
Bulter scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus SC Freiburg.
Bulter volleyed Hoffenheim's first goal in first half stoppage time. Bulter also made a tackle and a clearance. This goal took his tally to five and ended a spell wherein he contributed to no goals for 13 consecutive games.
