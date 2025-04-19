Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marius Bulter headshot

Marius Bulter News: Scores on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Bulter scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus SC Freiburg.

Bulter volleyed Hoffenheim's first goal in first half stoppage time. Bulter also made a tackle and a clearance. This goal took his tally to five and ended a spell wherein he contributed to no goals for 13 consecutive games.

Marius Bulter
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now