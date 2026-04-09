Marius Courcoul Injury: Knock rules him out Saturday

Courcoul (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's clash against Rennes after picking up a knock during international duty, though tests have come back reassuring, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Marius will also be absent after a knock received with the national team, although he passed a reassuring examination."

Courcoul's absence is a limited blow for Auxerre given his bench role this season, and the clean medical results suggest he should be available when the club returns to action against Le Havre on April 18. The club will monitor his progress over the coming days to ensure a full recovery before bringing him back into the fold.