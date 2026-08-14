Marius Courcoul News: Loaned to La Louviere

Courcoul joined La Louviere on loan with an option to buy from Angers, the club announced.

Courcoul joined Angers' academy at 13 and progressed through the club's youth setup before signing his first professional contract at just 16. He made his professional debut against Laval in August 2023 and made his Ligue 1 debut at 18, going on to make 30 appearances for the club. The defensive midfielder is expected to gain valuable playing time in Belgium's top flight during his loan spell.