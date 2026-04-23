Marius Louar Injury: Late call for Saturday

Louar (thigh) is a late call for Saturday's clash against PSG, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "We still have some questions about who will be absent for this match. It is not certain that we will recover any of the injured players. For the next match, I hope to recover two or three."

Louar had been one of Angers' more consistent performers in recent weeks, completing four consecutive Ligue 1 starts before the thigh issue emerged. Dujeux's cautious comments suggest the club is not counting on his availability for what is already a demanding fixture against PSG. Abdoulaye Bamba remains among the candidates to step in should Louar be unable to go Saturday.