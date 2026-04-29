Marius Louar Injury: Likely to return Sunday

Louar (thigh) returned to team training Wednesday, one day after being limited to individual sessions, making him a likely option for Saturday's clash against Auxerre, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux.

Louar had been left out of the matchday squad for the PSG fixture after picking up a thigh lesion, making his rapid return to collective sessions a more positive update than expected. The young defender had been one of Angers' more consistent performers before the injury struck, and his return to the group gives coach Alexandre Dujeux an additional option to consider heading into a crucial relegation battle fixture at Auxerre. Abdoulaye Bamba had been covering in his absence and may retain his role depending on how Louar comes through the remaining sessions.