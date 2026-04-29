Marius Louar Injury: Resumes individual training

Louar (thigh) was working through individual sessions Tuesday while his teammates returned to team training, leaving his availability for Sunday's clash against Auxerre uncertain, according to Quentin Bosse of Ouest France.

Louar had been left out of the matchday squad for the PSG fixture after picking up a thigh lesion, and his step back to individual work suggests he needs more time before rejoining the group. The young defender had been one of Angers' more consistent performers before the injury struck, and the club will monitor his progress over the coming days before making a call on his availability for the Auxerre clash. Abdoulaye Bamba is expected to continue covering in his absence in the meantime.