Marius Louar Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Louar sustained a small thigh injury during Saturday's draw against Le Havre and missed Tuesday's training session, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against PSG uncertain, according to Ouest France.

Louar had been one of Nantes' most consistent performers recently, completing four consecutive Ligue 1 starts in their entirety before the issue emerged. The young defender will be assessed over the coming days before a final call is made on his involvement against PSG, with Abdoulaye Bamba among the candidates to step in if Louar cannot be cleared for what is already a difficult fixture given the numerous injury concerns mounting for the Angevins.