Marius Louar headshot

Marius Louar News: Two tackles in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Louar generated two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Le Havre.

Louer earned his fourth consecutive start in the backline after seeing very little playing time prior to this run. Across those four starts, the defender has accumulated one interception, one block, nine clearances and 13 tackles, contributing at least one clearance and two tackles in each outing.

Marius Louar
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now