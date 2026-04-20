Marius Louar News: Two tackles in start
Louar generated two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Le Havre.
Louer earned his fourth consecutive start in the backline after seeing very little playing time prior to this run. Across those four starts, the defender has accumulated one interception, one block, nine clearances and 13 tackles, contributing at least one clearance and two tackles in each outing.
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