Marius Marin Injury: Exits early against cagliari

Marin subbed out at the 16th minute of Sunday's game versus Cagliari due to a possible knee injury, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.

Marin tweaked his knee in the early going and bowed out after limping around for a few minutes. He's poised to be examined before next Sunday's away game versus Como. Malthe Hojholt and Felipe Loyola would eventually be the main candidates to replace him.