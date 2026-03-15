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Marius Marin Injury: Exits early against cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Marin subbed out at the 16th minute of Sunday's game versus Cagliari due to a possible knee injury, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.

Marin tweaked his knee in the early going and bowed out after limping around for a few minutes. He's poised to be examined before next Sunday's away game versus Como. Malthe Hojholt and Felipe Loyola would eventually be the main candidates to replace him.

Marius Marin
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