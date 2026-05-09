Marius Marin Injury: Fit for Cremonese game

Marin (knee) has been selected for Sunday's clash with Cremonese.

Marin has recuperated from a knee sprain that sidelined him for six matches. He was one of the top options in the midfield before getting hurt, but he might be eased into action. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Malthe Hojholt absorbed his minutes lately. He has tallied 11 tackles (seven won), six interceptions and two crosses (zero accurate) in his last four outings.