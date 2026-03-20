Marius Marin Injury: Out versus Como

Marin "won't be involved Sunday due to a knee sprain, but it's not too serious, and we hope he'll be back against Torino after the break," coach Oscar Hiljemark announced.

Marin won't be an option against Como, but has avoided long-term concerns and could recover during the stoppage. Malthe Hojholt, Felipe Loyola and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro are the next men up in the midfield, where Michel Aebischer is also missing because of a suspension.