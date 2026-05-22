Marius Marin Injury: Sidelined for Lazio tilt

Marin was omitted from Pisa's squad list to face Lazio on Saturday.

Marin hasn't returned to action in the previous two games despite being available after seemingly recovering from a knee injury and might be dealing with a flare-up of the same issue. He has been a linchpin for most of the season, registering 45 tackles, 23 clearances and 18 crosses (one accurate) in 23 appearances, with no goal contributions. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has absorbed his workload for the most part. Marin has been rumoured to latch onto a bigger team as a free agent next summer.