Marius Marin News: Posts three interceptions in Bologna tilt

Marin had two crosses (zero accurate), three interceptions and two clearances and won three of three tackles in Monday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.

Marin was busier defensively than on the other end as usual, notching a new season high in interceptions. He'll compete with Matteo Tramoni, Samuel Iling-Junior, Felipe Loyola and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, depending on the formation. He has recorded at least one tackle in seven appearances on the trot, racking up 17 (eight won) and adding six crosses (zero accurate), seven interceptions and 10 clearances during that span.