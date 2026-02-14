Marius Marin News: Serves disqualification

Marin completed a one-game ban in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus Milan.

Marin will be back available for next Monday's away game versus Fiorentina, but Felipe Loyola, who scored in this one, had already started over him in the previous tilt. Marin has recorded at least one tackle in his last five showings (four starts), accumulating 10 (three won) and adding four crosses (zero accurate) and seven clearances over that span.