Marius Marin News: Unused sub versus Cremonese

Marin (knee) didn't get minutes in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Cremonese.

Marin stayed on the bench after missing six fixtures because of a knee injury. He'll have better chances of featuring against Napoli with a few more practices under his belt and due to Felipe Loyola's suspension. He has recorded 12 tackles (seven won), two crosses (zero accurate) and six interceptions in his last six displays (five starts).