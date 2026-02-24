Marius Marin News: Wins two tackles in Fiorentina bout

Marin registered four tackles (two won), one clearance and two interceptions and created one scoring chance in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Fiorentina.

Marin got the nod over Michel Aebischer in his return from a one-game ban and had his usual gritty showing. Felipe Loyola and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro are also in the mix in the role, and the new gaffer is reportedly mulling a switch to a more numerous midfield, which would open up minutes for all the options. Marin has tallied at least one tackle in six appearances on the trot, accumulating 14 and winning five of them and tallying four interceptions and four crosses in that span.